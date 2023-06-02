ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Summer break has arrived and the kids are itching to get outside. What better way to keep the little devils occupied than a family vacation?

Summer is the most popular time to do so, according to one survey. 59% of survey respondents said that they have or will take a vacation during the summer.

If you’re looking for a vacation a little different than the Wisconsin Dells or Lake Geneva, you’re in luck.

Here are some top Illinois vacation spots for 2023, according to the Illinois Office of Tourism.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park, 14657 Main Street Lemont Ill., 60439:

The self-titled “state-of-the-art adventure park” offers climbing towers, ziplines, mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, escape rooms, laser tag and more in a 300-acre park. The Forge also hosts events like concerts, night bike races, and Disney sing-alongs, as well as having a designated kids activity zone.

“You have to see it to believe it — a place where you can tackle a challenging obstacle course, compete in a round of a laser tag, enjoy some scenic kayaking, then cap it all off with some waterfront dining under the stars.”

Lusk Creek Canyon, 50 Highway 145 South Harrisburg Ill., 62946:

Part of the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois, Lusk Creek is a 906 acre canyon with the most well known whitewater rafting run in the area. Cliffs in the area can rise over one hundred feet above the creek.

“Rugged terrain and winding canyons characterize Lusk Creek, unusually diverse topography for Illinois. This Wilderness protects broad, relatively flat ridge tops and terraces overlooking narrow ravines and deep sandstone gulches. Throughout you’ll find sheltered caves, sinkholes, and sheer rock walls rising, at some points, 200 feet above the creeks. Lusk Creek itself ranks as one of the state’s highest-quality streams.”

Metropolis: Home of Superman, 517 Market St, Metropolis, Ill., 62960:

Is one of the kids a big Superman fan? Are you? Did you know the home of Superman is located right here in Illinois?

Statues of Superman and Lois Lane punctuate the city, as well as the Super Museum featuring over 70,000 items in one of the greatest collections of Superman memorabilia in the world.

There’s also the yearly Metropolis Superman Celebration, taking place June 9-11 in 2023.

“Where heroes and history meet on the shores of the majestic Ohio River. This All-American town has been a must visit destination for Superman fans since being authorized by the National Periodicals (D.C. Comics) to be known as the adopted ‘Home of Superman’ in January 1972.”

Lake Decatur, Decatur, 200 Nelson Blvd. Decatur Ill., 62521

Illinois’ largest man-made body of water, Lake Decatur stretches almost 3,000 acres. Sailing, jetskiing, kayaking, canoeing and fishing are all prime possibilities.

“The state’s largest artificial body of water, Lake Decatur spans 2,800 acres, with 30 miles of shoreline offering recreational opportunities and wildlife vistas at lakeside parks and the city marina. Water sports include boating, fishing, sailing and jet skiing. While shoreline locations surrounding Nelson Park Marina offer miniature golf, dining, public gardens and picnic facilities.”