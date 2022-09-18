DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday.

It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, approaching Fairview Road.

A grey Dodge Ram, driven by 28-year-old Brendan McMahon of Orland Park, was traveling west on Fairview Road. Miller reportedly failed to yield to traffic and attempted to turn east onto Fairview. This caused McMahon to collide with the rear driverside of the Kia, spinning it around before striking a fence south of the intersection.

McMahon than collided head-on with a utility pole south of the intersection. He and his three passengers were not injured in the crash. Miller was not injured as well, though her three children passengers were transported to Kishwaukee Northwestern Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.