NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Humidity has brought severe storms to Northern Illinois, and one Chicago suburb has been left with severe damage.

A tornado touched down in Naperville Saturday. It had peak winds estimated at 80 miles per hour, and a second confirmed tornado had peak winds around 70 miles per hour.

The storms were powerful enough to snap trees and rip signs off of businesses.

“I woke up to complete chaos. Thunder, lighting, wind, I had no idea what was going on,” said Nicole Fly, owner of Naperville UPS store. “It’s absolutely shocking just because we’ve had these stores almost my whole life and just to see so much of it destroyed breaks my heart.”

Most of the stateline was under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday. Areas like Belvidere, Roscoe and Machesney Park were issued severe thunderstorm warnings.