DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, the man accused of opening fire during graduation practice in Dixon before being shot by School Resource Officer Mark Dallas, is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Milby’s status hearing is set to take place in Lee County.

Milby was deemed unfit for trial previously in both 2018 and 2019.

Milby is accused of bringing a 9mm semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School graduation practice and exchanging gunfire with the school resource Officer Mark Dallas on May 16th, 2018.

Milby can be seen in surveillance video at the high school firing in the lobby and then running away.

In court, several people testified about what happened that day, including the principal, the gym teacher, and Officer Dallas.

Dallas said he told Milby to put the gun down and told the judge while running, Milby fired at him over his shoulder. Dallas returned fire, hitting Milby.

Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school employee, and aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school. Milby pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 18, 2018.

Correction: A prior version of this story said Milby’s trial was set to begin Thursday.