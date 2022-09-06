WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after their squad car was hit in the 18th Scott’s Law related crash this year.

It happened around 7:49 p.m. on Interstate 64 at milepost 101 in Wayne County Monday, according to the Illinois State Police. An ISP District 19 car was sitting on the right shoulder with their emergency lights on while the trooper was assisting another trooper.

A gray Dodge half ton pickup truck failed to yield to the stationary car and sideswiped the left rear quarter panel. The trooper was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while 72-year-old Elvie J. Cagle of Chesterfield, the driver of the Dodge, was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law.

Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to move over when they are approaching a vehicle on the shoulder that has hazard lights on.