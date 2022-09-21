SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor.

State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18.

The candidates will respond to questions from Illinois voters in addition to taking questions from a panel. Illinois residents who have questions could have them featured during the live debate broadcast on October 6.