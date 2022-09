WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night.

Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported.

There was no word from investigators on what caused the crash at the time of this writing.