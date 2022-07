BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Monday afternoon.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the crash at Marengo and Russellville Roads around 1 p.m. The crash involved a silver SUV and a work truck, with both sustaining major damage.

There was no word of the injuries at the time of this writing.