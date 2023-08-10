EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Illinois men will spend over 30 years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping a man who has never been found, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Kendrick Frazier, 36, and Kenwyn Frazier, 39, both of East St. Louis, abducted Kein Eastman on August 13, 2020.

According to the release, Kenwyn forced Eastman out of his grandmother’s home at gunpoint before driving him to an apartment to look for Kenwyn’s jeweled mouthpiece, also known as grillz, that the younger Frazier believed Eastman stole.

After Eastman failed to find the missing grillz, Kenwyn called his brother, Kendrick, to the apartment. The pair pulled Eastman out of the apartment and threatened to shoot him if he did not find the grillz, which Eastman repeatedly said he did not take.

Kendrick later shot Eastman, who then ran from the area as the brothers chased after him in a Dodge Durango.

The Durango was found burnt to the frame hours later, but Eastman was never seen again.

Kendrick and Kenwyn Frazier received a 396-month and 394-month sentence, respectively.