(WTVO) — An attempt to block Illinois’ ban on high-power semiautomatic weapons will take more time to resolve.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act, adopted by the state Legislature in January in response to the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, was challenged by state representative Dan Caulkins [R-Decatur]. Caulkins petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ban after the Illinois Supreme Court and a federal appeals court upheld it this year.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court docketed Caulkins petition, effectively placing the case on hold until a future date.

The Republican representative says conflicts of interest among two Illinois Supreme Court justices should disqualify them from ruling on the ban.

“This is an affront on our republican form of government, separation of powers,” Caulkins told The Center Square regarding the alleged conflict of interest. “Really, that is why we took this case to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The act prohibits the possession, manufacture or sale of semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. It bans numerous specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices, and no rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns, according to Newsweek.