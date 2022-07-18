WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — It is soon going to cost more to have yard waste taken away for unincorporated Winnebago County residents.

Rock River Disposal is sending out letters to customers to let them know that they are discontinuing yard waste pickup for those who do not live in the city. The company said it is because of increased costs and labor shortages. Pick up ends on August 1.

Residents can get a seasonal subscription for $250. The amount of yard waste allowed each week would not change for those who choose to keep it going.