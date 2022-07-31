CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast.

Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a dome to Soldier Field. Naming rights would help pay for that addition, which costs more than $2 billion.

The families said that doing so is a slap to the face of veterans, since the stadium serves as a memorial to fallen soldiers.

“Everything ain’t for sale. This is our area, we have to take care of this,” said one man said.

“Our predeceasing mothers dedicated this back in 1925 and there’s no reason to change it,” added Gold Star parent Jean Harris.

Former Governor Pat Quinn is trying to get a referendum on the ballot of next year’s mayoral election to prevent the sale of corporate naming rights to Soldier Field.