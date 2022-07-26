FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A mosquito pool in Forreston has tested positive for West Nile, giving Ogle County its first case of the virus this year.

Health officials said that it should be assumed the virus is present throughout the entire county. Common symptoms include fever, nausea and head and muscle aches, but most will not show any symptoms. Those older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk for a more severe illness.

The Ogle County Health Department encouraged practicing the three R’s; Reduce, Repel and Report.