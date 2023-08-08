CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has gone viral on social media for countless reasons, including a Belvidere woman filming an at-home birth and a police officer taking care of a child in custody.

This week, however, the state has gone viral over quite the superlative.

On Sunday, a list of The Number of Ancient Egyptian Mummies Per State in the USA was posted to the social media site Reddit.

Perhaps shockingly, Illinois led the country in number of mummies by a significant amount, with a whopping 43 ancient, preserved human remains held throughout the state, according to Mummies.com

California has the second most mummified bodies, coming in at an estimated 28.

Most of the mummies in Illinois are held in Chicago, with 33 located at the Field Museum of Natural history.

“Checks out since Cairo is there,” quipped one Twitter user about the state’s mummified population.

Other mummies can be found on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana-Champaign and in Naperville Central High School.