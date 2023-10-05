ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many parents breath a sigh of relief once their child is old enough for more responsibility, including staying home alone. After all, finding a babysitter can be tough, not to mention expensive.

But is allowing your child home alone legal in Illinois? Could you be prosecuted if your child is found unaccompanied at home?

Leaving a child home alone is not illegal in Illinois, however the child must be at least 14 years old, according to Illinois law.

“Any minor under the age of 14 years whose parent or other person responsible for the minor’s welfare leaves the minor without supervision for an unreasonable period of time without regard for the mental or physical health, safety, or welfare of that minor” is considered neglected in Illinois.

Illinois has the highest age requirement to be left home alone in the country, according to a list complied by iMom. 34 states do not have a minimum age. Maryland and North Carolina have the lowest minimum age at 8 years old.