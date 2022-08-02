SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is right around the corner, which means it is almost time for the treasurer’s auction.

Collectors got a preview of the items that will be up for bit, including coins, jewelry and sports memorabilia. The items all share one thing in common; they are unclaimed property of Illinois residents.

“If after 10 years we can’t find the rightful owners, we start running out of space in our vault, and we will auction off the proceeds, but this money will always belong to the owners,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. “We just can’t have so many physical properties that we can store unlimited amounts of cash.”

The auction will take place at the State Fair Grounds on August 20.