(WTVO) — The first day of Fall 2022 is a little over a week away, and as the season changes so will the color of leaves.

While fall will begin soon, that does not mean that leaves will change colors right away. As people across the state might be wanting to rake leaves into a pile before cannonballing in, certain areas will have to wait longer before that happens.

Depending on where a person is in the state, they will start to see the change at different times, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For example, leaves in northern Illinois generally start to change by the third or fourth week of September, while people in central Illinois have to wait until the last two weeks of October to begin seeing the change. Southern Illinois residents have to wait even longer, until the last two weeks of October, before they might start seeing the change.

The fall color season last for several weeks in the state, but since different regions see their leaves changing at different times, that will change when people there see color peaks. Northern and central Illinois residents generally see peak fall colors by mid-October, while people in southern Illinois will see it by late October or early November.

Illinois has over 250 different tree species, and a good number of them will change colors. This happens due to chlorophyll production slowing down during fall due to daylight hours decreasing and the angle of the sun getting lower. Chlorophyll is what gives leaves their green color in the spring and summer months, as chlorophyll reflects the green part of sunlight.

The color that the leaves will change to depends on what pigments are in them. They are there throughout the year, but the leaves appear green due to the vast amount of chlorophyll. For example, leaves that contain carotenoids will begin to appear as yellow and orange, while leaves with anthocyanins will appear as red and purple.

The most important factor as to how bright leaves will be in the fall is weather. If there is a lot of rainfall in the summer, trees will be healthy and will contain many pigments. In drought conditions, leaves might fall to the ground without a lot of color change at all. It is not an exact science, however, as there are some years where fall colors are bright even though weather conditions were not ideal.