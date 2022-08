PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year.

The gates open at noon Wednesday, and it is only $5 to get in opening day and Thursday. Tickets will be $7 Friday and Saturday.

Some of the activities residents will be able to check out includes a carnival, a lumberjack show and truck races.

The fair runs until Sunday at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W 1st St.