WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County man has been found guilty of murder after killing a confidential informant.

Preston Scott, 27, killed David Foley on the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue on April 2, 2020, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Foley had previously worked as a confidential informant for the Rockford Police Department and made an undercover cocaine purchase from Scott.

Scott had an outstanding warrant for the drug case when he killed Foley. The case is set for a status hearing on September 22. He faces 85 years behind bars for the murder charge.

In addition to the murder charge, Scott was also found guilty of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He face an additional 14 years for that charge.