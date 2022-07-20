ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a wanted Winnebago felon fought with officers and evaded a police manhunt on Saturday, following a domestic violence incident with his mother, then fled to Broadhead, Wisconsin, where he kicked police officers during his arrest on Monday.

According to the Winnebago County Police, officers in Winnebago were called out to investigate a domestic disturbance between Matthew Williams, 33, during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Williams was wanted on warrants from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office for failure to return to jail; and Naperville and Rockford Police Departments for aggravated battery, resisting arrest, and obstructing police.

Court records show he failed to appear for several hearings in 2020.

Williams was spotted sometime later in the Village of Winnebago. When the officer tried to take Williams into custody, police said he fought with the officer and ran away, triggering a response from several local agencies who “saturated the southeast portion of the Village,” according to police.

Williams managed to escape.

On Monday, July 18th, at 7:40 p.m. in Broadhead, police located Williams in the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue (STH 11).

Police said Williams gave officers a false name and kicked a sheriff’s deputy in the shoulder during the arrest, and officers had to spray him with pepper spray as he fought with them.

He was booked into the Green County Jail on obstructing, resisting, and disorderly conduct.

He is being held there until his extradition to Winnebago County.