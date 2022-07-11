WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago autumn classic is set to open for the season next month.

Edwards Apple Orchard West, 8218 Cemetery Rd, is set to open on Friday, August 26. The orchard said on Facebook that they have planted their mums and pumpkins, gotten rid of their white shed, poured new concrete and did reseeding around the petting farm. Their newly planted apple trees were also put on a trellis system.

Residents will be able to stroll through the orchard’s over 100-year-old dairy barn, as well as indulge in freshly squeezed cider and warm apple cider donuts, in addition to picking up something to remember their visit at the gift shop.

Residents will be apple to pick their own apples, pumpkins and raspberries in a fun autumn day out at the orchard.