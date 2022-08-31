OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Former WWE wrestler Al Snow is kicking off his nationwide comedy tour, “An Evening with Al Snow,” at Oregon’s Maxson Restaurant and Riverboat this weekend.

Snow (aka Allen Ray Sarven) is best known as a wrestler for Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

During the WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Snow gained notoriety for using a mannequin head in skits.

“As seen on WWF, OVW, ECW, Impact Wrestling, and more. Al brings fantastic stories and anecdotes from decades on the pro wrestling circuit, coaching, mentoring, and of course fatherhood,” according to a press release.

Snow, and special guest David Vox Mullen, will be performing Saturday, September 3rd at Maxson Restaurant and Riverboat at 1469 N. IL Route 2, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $19 for General Admission. Tickets for a “Meet and Greet” dinner with Snow are available for $40.