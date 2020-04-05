‘I’m ready to save grown-ups’: Lurie Children’s Hospital loans ventilators

Exterior views of the newly completed Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) – Lurie Children’s Hospital is helping other hospitals by loaning their ventilators out.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the hospital said “our ventilators are off to help save grown ups.”

“Recognizing the need for this life-saving equipment, Lurie Children’s is loaning several ventilators for adults in need who are battling COVID-19,” the rest of the post said.

Signs posted on the ventilators read “I’m ready to save grown-ups.”

The post generated thousands of shares on social media.

Illinois topped 10,000 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.