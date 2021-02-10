‘I’m willing, I’m ready.’ Local dentists to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While Illinois is still far from its goal of vaccinating every eligible resident, other medical professionals are being given the chance to help out.

Local dentists say that they’re ready to join their fellow frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

“If there’s going to be a shortage of providers as the vaccine becomes more widespread, it only makes sense that dentists step in there,” said Dr. Perry Tuneberg.

With increasing numbers of vaccine doses expected to be available across Illinois in the next few weeks, local leaders say they need ‘all-hands-on-deck’ to get shots in arms as efficiently as possible.

Dentists are the latest healthcare workers to join the vaccination effort.

“I want to say proudly that our board of health dentist representative worked with us at a clinic on Saturday to help vaccinate. So they completed the training, they went through it, and they were part of the vaccination team,” said Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell.

Dentists were given the go-ahead to start administering the vaccine last week. All dentists who want to help out at mass vaccination clinics are required to complete a one-hour training session.

“I’m willing, I’m ready. And I think I speak for the vast majority of Winnebago County Dental Society member dentists that we’ll step up as needed to help alleviate this pandemic,” said Dr. Tuneberg.

Rockford dentist Dr. Perry Tuneberg says he is looking forward to completing the training. He tells us that after nearly four decades in the business, transitioning from helping to prevent cavities to helping prevent COVID-19 won’t be a challenge.

“Intraoral, or in the mouth, injections are much more difficult to give than intramuscular,” the dentist explained.

“I certainly respect their professional expertise to provide vaccinations. And we encourage anyone who can be trained and wants to participate to get trained and participate with us. We’re happy to have you on board,” said. Dr. Martell.