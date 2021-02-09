Impact of freezing temperatures on mail delivery and how you can make their jobs easier

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures can make it easier to want to skip out on work. No matter the weather, local postal workers brave conditions to get letters into your hands.

We show you how one mail carrier tackles the challenge and how you can help make his job a little easier.

Joel Perrin has been a United States Postal Service mail carrier fore over 10 years.

“Steps is around 24,000, per day,” Perrin said.

Every winter in Rockford is a challenge–especially this year. When we caught up with Joel Tuesday morning, it felt like -6°. He knows just how important it is to be prepared.

“I have three layers on around my legs and I have three layers up on top. Have this hood on and snapped in front. Pair of gloves, sometimes I’ll wear earmuffs underneath as well,” Perrin explained.

But it’s not only these dangerously cold temperatures that can cause problems for mail carriers and delivery drivers. Any amount of ice or snow will cause complications.

“It’s amazing that even though we only have 1 inch of maybe powder overnight, it does make it a little bit difficult to get to the mailbox,” he added.

USPS allows their workers to wait until the next day if they feel the conditions aren’t safe to make the delivery. But very little will stop Joel from getting his job done.

“If we can get to it, I like to make the effort anyway. It might not be important to me but it might be important to them so I try and give it the best I can,” Perrin added.

To help out Joel–and others–make sure to shovel out your mailbox and keep sidewalks and driveways clear and salted.