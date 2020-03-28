Increased demand for Stateline food pantries amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the increased demand, food pantries are changing the way they distribute food and need volunteers now more than ever.

“The food bank is an essential service, so we continue to be open,” explained Shiow-Jiau Yung, the program supervisor at the Winnebago Community Market.

The Winnebago Community Market is the in-home food pantry for the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Usually, the pantry serves about 600 households but this week, they served more than 900 families.

Normally, the pantry operatres as a choice-pantry that allows visitors to walk around and choose their own groceries. But they’ve made recent changes in effort to follow social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve shifted to a drive-up model. So we are pre-packing boxes of shelf stable groceries and also bagging any perishable items we have on hand,” explained Yung.

This new method requires more manpower. “It’s just more labor-intensive to have to do that. So we’ve had to add additional volunteer shifts, and recruit additional volunteers to help us pack the boxes. Even taping up the boxes is additional labor,” Yung added.

Anyone who is healthy and able to volunteer is encouraged to do so.

For more information on how to help, click here.

