Indiana State Police website overwhelmed as state offers free lifetime gun permits

(WANE) — It would appear Indiana’s lifetime gun permits are in demand, now that they’re free.

The Indiana State Police firearms licensing website is experiencing a “high number” of applicants that has stopped many in their tracks as they attempt to apply for a lifetime gun permit.

On Thursday, July 1, the lifetime license to carry a handgun became free.

When applicants visit the website, some are being met with a message: “We’re sorry…”

“Due to a high number of current applicants, we must limit the number of individuals applying at one time. Please try again later.”

In a statement to WANE 15, Indiana State Police said Hoosiers trying to apply for a lifetime gun permit should be patient:

“Today is the first day where Indiana Hoosiers can now go online and apply for a free lifetime permit to carry a handgun. As expected, the Indiana State Police is receiving a large influx of applications being submitted on this first day. With the increased number of applications that are being submitted, the Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s patience and understanding, as we diligently continue to work through such a large quantity of applications.”