MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at an industrial plant in Morris prompted evacuations on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 900 block of E. Benton Street.

Residents on that block and also Douglas and Armstrong streets have been asked to evacuate by the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency.

A spokesperson for the Mutual Aid Agency in Coal City said the building contained hazardous materials.

No injuries have been reported, according to WLS.

DEVELOPING…