Infectious disease specialist shares warning on severity of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Professionals warn that we have just begun to see how quickly COVID-19 can spread. An infectious disease specialist in Rockford says it’s critical people take actions to “flatten the curve.”

As tests in Illinois are limited, officials are stressing how important it is to take every precaution necessary not to overburden our healthcare providers.

While the elderly are among the most vulnerable to the disease, more research is showing that people of all ages are susceptible to harsh symptoms. Many young people in Italy are among those who are seriously ill in ICU’s.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Gary Rifkin said that everyone shares the responsibility in containing the virus. In order to flatten the curve, everyone will have to do their part in social distancing.

“It’s a small world and we only have one world, we need all of us to help take care of it,” Dr. Rifkin said. “Our youth tend to think of themselves as invincible. Well, they’re not. In addition to not being invincible they can be spreaders.”

The United States has seen drastic increases in the number of cases. Almost 300 alone are in Illinois, resulting in one death this week.

“The difference between where we are in our response and where other nations are is just a few weeks,” Governor Prtizker explained in his Wednesday press update.

The virus doesn’t discriminate against income or profession, as many celebrities including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba announced their diagnosis.

“If you were in a room with 100 people and you were coughing and sneezing and everybody was within a few feet of you, it’s very likely that you would infect most of those people,” Dr. Rifkin concluded.

Dr. Rifkin stressed it’s vital that the public respects what health departments are saying until further notice.

