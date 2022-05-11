(WTVO) — Record inflation is sure to be an issue during the upcoming primaries.

April numbers released on Wednesday showed that inflation had its smallest increase in eight months. Consumers are still feeling the impact though, as food prices have jumped more than 9% over the last of year.

Wages have increased 5.5% in the last year, but workers are still taking home less money when adjusted for inflation.

The Biden administration continues to insist it is doing everything it can to lower costs for all Americans.

“Yes there’s more work that needs to be done,” said Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York. “President Biden has already indicated that we’re focused on doing the work, lowering costs for everyday Americans.”

“Democratic policies fueled this runaway inflation, their mistakes are why inflation has hit America much harder than other developed countries,” said Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Gas prices hit another record again on Wednesday, according to AAA. A gallon of gas across the nation will now set residents back $4.40 on average.