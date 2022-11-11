An Arizona police officer severely injured in the line of duty pinned a badge on his brother during his graduation from firefighter training on Thursday, November 10, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Footage released by the department shows Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan pinning a badge on his brother, Matthew, one of 35 firefighters sworn in after 15 weeks at the training academy.

Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head, in December 2021 while searching for a man who was reported to have been driving erratically, Fox 10 reported.

Moldovan spent a month on life support before moving to a rehabilitation facility. He returned home to continue his recovery in June 2022. His family has been documenting his journey on Facebook.

The Phoenix Fire Department thanked the brothers for their service to the community.

Phoenix Fire Department via Storyful