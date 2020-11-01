Injuries creep up for the Bears as they prepare to face the Saints

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 04: Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs with the football in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the things that the Bears had as opposed to a lot of teams in the NFL early was a lack of major injuries.

In fact, in the first two weeks, the team had none while a number of players in the league were going down with serious injuries. Outside of Artie Burns in training camp (ACL) and Tarik Cohen (ACL) in Week 3, the Bears have had good fortune when it comes to health in 2020.

But that’s changed a bit as the Bears head into their Week 8 showdown, with the team dealing with a pair of injuries to starters after a forgettable Monday night game against the Rams.

Revised #Bears Injury Report:

*Please note Allen Robinson II is doubtful for Sunday's game. pic.twitter.com/UPoIAO25Jt — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 30, 2020

Receiver Allen Robinson isn’t out but his chances of playing on Sunday aren’t that great since he remains in concussion protocol. He was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Friday afternoon as the odds of him taking the field aren’t great.

“I’ve got to see how that goes with the whole protocol and what he say he can and can’t do,” said head coach Matt Nagy when asked about Robinson on Friday. “If he’s able to pass through it and everything’s good to go, yeah, of course we want him to be out there. That’s probably the best answer for me to give you, all things considered with the protocol.

“It’s kinda out of our hands.”

He suffered the concussion on a hit in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 24-10 loss to the Rams. It would be the first game he missed since November of 2018 and just the fourth of his Bears’ career. Robinson leads the team with 44 catches for 544 yards and two touchdowns.

Center Cody Whitehair is out for Sunday for sure after he was unable to recover from a calf injury suffered in the second half against Los Angeles. It snaps a 72-game starting streak for the 2016 draft pick as the Bears must now look to second-year center Sam Mustipher to take his spot in the lineup.

He filled in for Whitehair at the end of the 24-10 loss to the Rams, which was the second game he’s played in during his NFL career. In 2019, Mustipher was on the practice squad for the entire season, but Nagy praised him for his commitment to the position while expressing confidence in his ability to perform.

“You take that, you combine that with his teammates on that line and combine that with (offensive line coach) Juan Castillo and Donny (assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola), you do nothing but just keep plugging away,” said Nagy. “I thought that Sam’s had a really good week of practice and now we’ll see where it goes.”

