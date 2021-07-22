Two young children critically hurt in Rockford hit and & run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are investigating after a Thursday night hit and run leaves two children with critical injuries.

First responders were called to the intersection of N. Central Ave. and School St..

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident just before 9 Tuesday night.

Police said a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl where hurt. Both are in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene. The 30-year-old man was located a short time later and taken into custody. He has not been identified. No word on the charges he may face.

Traffic accident investigation at Central and School. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2021

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

DEVELOPING STORY…