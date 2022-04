ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are on the scene of serious two vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday evening at the intersection of Montague Road and Springfield Avenue.

Police say there are injuries. It is not clear how many people are hurt or how seriously.

The northbound lanes of Springfield Avenue are temporarily closed while crews clear the scene.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…