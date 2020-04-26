Inmate in Winnebago County Jail tests positive for COVID-19, 20 new cases on Sunday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana announced that a man who is currently incarcerated at the Winnebago County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The man is in his 40’s and has been in custody for domestic battery charges and a parole violation since March. He was held in a single cell from the time he developed symptoms.

The total case count in Winnebago County now stands at 313 after 20 new cases were announced on Sunday. Five new people were reported to be recovered, bringing a total of 22 patients considered fully recovered.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they had procedures in place to protect the safety of all inmates and staff. All new inmates are screened for the virus and placed in an isolated pod for at least 14 days before joining the general population.

The jail is continuing to regularly sanitize all areas and detainees are required to wear personal protective equipment when they leave their pods. They are also working with the University of Illinois College of Medicine Correctional Health Care Services to monitor officers for symptoms.

Strict restrictions on visitors have also been in place at the jail for several weeks. Officials say that from the start, they had been prepared for the worst.

“Even before the virus was detected in Winnebago County, our Corrections staff implemented procedures to keep inmates and officers in the facility safe from the illness. We continue to follow guidelines from the CDC, IDPH and the Winnebago County Health Department to ensure we take every precaution to keep the virus contained,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

“The health and safety of all the citizens in our community is of the utmost importance and we will do whatever we can to limit the spread of the illness within the jail population, especially to those who are most vulnerable to adverse outcomes,” added Sheriff Caruana.

No further information is being released at this time.

