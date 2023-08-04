(KTVI) — Free cookies just seem to taste better.

Starting Friday, which is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is celebrating by giving some of them away. The chain is known for serving warm cookies and other treats all day and late into the night.

Customers can get a free classic cookie with any in-store or local delivery purchase of $5 or more. This deal is good at all 240 locations nationwide through Sunday, August 6.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day pays homage to a sweet treat that’s beloved around the world. Observed on August 4, this day indulges our taste buds with the combination of soft, chewy dough and the rich sweetness of chocolate chips.

Whether enjoyed with a glass of milk, shared among friends, or savored in solitary bliss, the chocolate chip cookie holds a special place in the hearts of dessert enthusiasts everywhere.