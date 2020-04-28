International union issues strike notice at nursing homes, including one in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some nursing home workers in Illinois could go on strike.

Healthcare workers of the Service Employees International Union have issued a 10-day strike notice at several facilities across the state. This includes Alden Debes in Rockford.

Workers are calling on the nursing home association to agree to a new contract. The current contract is set to expire on Thursday.

Workers also have spoken out about not being given the proper personal protective equipment and training. They say they also want hazard pay and paid sick time without punishment.

The union also wants better reporting of COVID-19 cases.

A strike could start as soon as May 8th.

