BEJING, China (WTVO) — Police in China rescued nearly 150 cats bound for slaughterhouses, according to Humane Society International.

The animals, which were found by police in the city of Jinan in Shandong province Tuesday, were in rusty cages, as reported by CBS News.

A local animal rights group, VShine, said the cats were caught after a criminal gang baited them with sparrows and used a remote control device to shut the cages behind them.

“These cat thieves were using quite sophisticated techniques to catch cats for the meat trade—baiting traps with sparrows, using remote-controlled electronic devices to close the cages after catching a cat, and moving around the city on motorcycles to transport cats to the holding depot,” according to Dr. Peter Li, the Humane Society’s China policy specialist.

“We don’t how long these poor cats had been caged up without food or water in China’s extremely hot weather, but had it not been for the police and rescuers, they would have gone on to suffer even more being driven for miles across China to be killed in markets and slaughterhouses in Guangdong and Guangxi provinces in south-west China to satisfy a dwindling number of people who consume their meat,” he continued.

Reports said many of the cats were thought to be household pets that had been captured. They have since been sent to local animal shelters.

China does not have animal cruelty laws. It does, however, have laws protecting the sparrows, and authorities say the gang could face charges.

Most people in China do not eat dogs and cats, the Humane Society said.

However, around 10 million dogs and 4 million cats are killed for human consumption in China each year, with dog meat being considered a delicacy.

The tradition, in certain Chinese provinces, goes back thousands of years. In the city of Yulin, a yearly dog meat festival is held where the animals are sold.

Because of that status, criminal gangs steal pets to sell them to slaughterhouses.

“Throughout the rest of mainland China, cat meat is not part of the food culture at all,” Li said.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the COVID-19 outbreak was linked to a “wet market” in Wuhan that sold live animals for food.