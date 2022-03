JAPAN (WTVO) — Northern Japan was rocked by a powerful earthquake on Wednesday.

The 7.3 magnitude quake triggered a tsunami advisory and also left more than two million homes in the Tokyo area without power. There is no word yet of any casualties or injuries.

The area where the quake struck is part of the same region that spawned a deadly storm 11 years ago, which famously triggered nuclear plant meltdowns at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.