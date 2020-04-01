90 year-old woman with coronavirus dies after telling doctors to save ventilator for younger patients

LUBBEEK, Belgium (WKRG)— A 90-year-old woman from Belgium died from coronavirus complications after refusing a ventilator, asking doctors to save it for younger patients, Fox News reports.
Suzanne Hoylaerts was taken to a doctor after she had a loss of appetite and shortness of breath.
Hoylaerts later was hospitalized tested positive for COVID-19.
She reportedly told doctors, “I don’t want to use artificial respiration. Save it for younger patients. I already had a good life.”
Hoylaerts died on March 22, two days after she was admitted to the hospital.
