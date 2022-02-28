ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline environmental advocates continue their push to save a piece of land owned by the Rockford Airport.

They gathered on Beltline Road near the “Bell Bowl Prairie” on Monday. They said that the prairie is home to important prairie grasses and an endangered bee species.

Work on the $50 million expansion project was paused last year, and RFD had pledged to wait for the result of an FAA report before continuing work.

However, airport Chairman Mike Dunn signaled earlier this month that crews could get back to work on Wed. March 1.

“We’re just keeping an eye on this prairie, we care very much about it,” said naturalist Jessie Crow-Mermel. “So, we have folks coming in rotations to just keep an eye on the prairie and alert the authorities if anything happens.”

RFD declined to comment. They previously said that a 2019 environmental impact study found no concerns.