Afghan interpreter who rescued Biden in 2008 escapes Afghanistan

FILE – In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo former Afghan interpreters hold banners during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. With American troops withdrawing from Afghanistan, pressure has been mounting for the Biden administration to plan a military evacuation of Afghans who supported U.S. military operations during two decades of war in their country. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib,File)

(WTVO) — An Afghan interpreter who helped rescue President Joe Biden in 2008 has escaped Afghanistan.

The interpreter, Aman Khalili, along with his family, was rescued with the help of the U.S. military last week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Khalili had traveled more than 600 miles to the Pakistan border to flee the country with the help of former Afghan soldiers and allies in Pakistan, the Journal reported.

Khalili was part of an extraction team sent to the Bagram Airfield in 2008 to rescue then-Senator Biden (D-Del.), John Kerry (D-Mass.) and Chuck Hagel (R-Neb.) after their Black Hawk helicopters were forced to make emergency landings due to a blizzard.

After the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, Khalili pleaded with the Biden administration to help get his family out of the Taliban-held country.

“They left me and my family and like me, the other people left behind. But it’s very scary, man, as we are under great risk,” he told “Fox and Friends.”

He told the network that he had tried to reach the airport in Kabul but could not get through the checkpoint.

The U.S. State Department told The Hill that Khalili had

“safely departed Afghanistan and subsequently initiated onward travel from Pakistan.”

“They did so with extensive and high-level engagement and support from the US Government, and we are grateful for the many others who also supported him along the way,” the department said.