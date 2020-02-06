Al-Qaida leader killed in Yemen strike

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — The White House announced Thursday that Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of the splinter group al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.
The New York Times reported that Rimi, 41, was believed killed in a drone strike on Friday.
Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden.
The Times reported Rimi was considered a potential successor to Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Egyptian leader of al-Qaida’s strategic operations.
In a statement, the White House said “His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security. The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm.”
