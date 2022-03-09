(WTVO) — Amazon announced Wednesday it was stopping several services to Russia and Belarus, including suspending shipments and access to its Prime Video streaming service.

“Given the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, we’ve taken additional actions in the region,” the company said in a press release. “We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia.”

Amazon also said it had no datacenters or infrastructure in Russia, and said it had a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government.

The company joins a host of Western businesses pulling services out of the country. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola and Pepsi said their products would no longer be sold in Russia, and McDonald’s said it was temporarily closing 850 restaurants.