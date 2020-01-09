American firefighters arrive to applause in Australia

SYDNEY (WTVO) — Firefighters from California were greeted with applause as they arrived in Sydney to help with the effort to combat Australia’s massive bushfires.
“It’s really a big honor for the Angeles National Forest on behalf of the US Forest Service to be able to assist our brothers and sisters in Australia in this really devastating fire season they are facing,” Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia said in a news conference Monday, according to CNN.
The countries have a history of helping each other out. Australia and New Zealand have been sending firefighters to the U.S. for more than 15 years, according to the Forest Service.
Australia already has about 2,700 firefighters on the front lines, up against fires which have scorched more than 14.7 million acres of land, destroyed 1,300 homes in New South Wales and killed about a half a billion animals.
