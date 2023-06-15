BERLIN (WTVO) — An American man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed two women into a ravine in southerm Germany, authorities told the Associated Press.

According to the police statement, the 30-year-old man met two female tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them to a viewpoint before attacking the younger woman.

“The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near the Marienbruecke bridge. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)

The man attempted to sexually assault the younger woman before she was pushed into the ravine, falling nearly 165 feet.

A witness described the drop “like falling from the top of an absolute cliff.”

A rescue team found the 22-year-old “responsive.” She currently remains hospitalized.

The 21-year-old was airlifted to a different hospital, where she later died.

The suspect, described by police as an American tourist, attempted to flee the scene but was quickly captured by authorities nearby.

A judge has ordered the man held pending a potential indictment. He is currently jailed and under investigation for murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.