At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed hotel in Suzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, Monday, July 12, 2021. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon. (Li Bo/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China.

The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Most people in the building at the time were hotel guests.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Six have been rescued.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles have been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.