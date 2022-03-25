(WTVO) — President Joe Biden warned of food shortages to come as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday, Biden said both Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of wheat, according to Yahoo! News.

“It’s going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia; it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well,” Biden said. “Both Russia and Ukraine have been the breadbasket of Europe in terms of wheat, for example — just to give you one example.”

The president also said members of G-7 nations discussed ways to alleviate shortages, by possibly exporting exports from the U.S. and Canada.

“We had a long discussion in the G-7 with both the United States, which has a significant — the third largest producer of wheat in the world, as well as Canada, which is also a major, major producer. And we both talked about how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food shortages,” Biden said.

Ukraine and Russia export over a quarter of the global supply of wheat combined, and one-fifth of the world’s corn supply, according to Bloomberg.