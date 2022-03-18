(AP) — As the war in Ukraine drags on, international companies still in Russia are coming under increasing pressure to leave.

Some seem to be determined to stay, some say they are reconsidering or trying to figure out an exit and some aren’t speaking at all — a testament to the fraught nature of the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is stepping up the country’s pleas to pressure companies to exit Russia. In an address to Congress Wednesday, he asked lawmakers to press U.S. businesses still operating in Russia to leave, saying the Russian market is “flooded with our blood.”

“Make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy our people in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Restaurant Brands International, the Toronto-based company that owns Burger King, said Thursday that it has begun the process of exiting its 15% stake in a joint venture that operates around 800 Burger King restaurants in Russia.

Burger King said it contacted the Russian operator of its restaurants, Alexander Kolobov, and demanded that he suspend operations, but he refused. In the meantime, Burger King said it has suspended corporate support for the Russian market.

Major fast-food companies like McDonald’s shut down restaurants they owned; franchising agreements complicated the matter for some others. Parent companies don’t control franchisees and can’t order them to close, said Michael Seid, the founder of MSA Worldwide, a global franchise advisory firm. The franchisees run the business independently, and they are responsible for wages, food and other costs.

Even if Russia franchisees wanted to close, they face pressure to keep them open under Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Seid added.

The U.S. and its allies have already put a slew of sanctions in place aimed at crippling the Russian economy. Hundreds of international companies have announced that they are curtailing operations in Russia.

Still, those restaurants may have difficulties getting their usual food supplies, making it tough to serve popular menu items, said Adam Werner, global co-leader of the restaurants, hospitality and leisure practice at AlixPartners.

“Would we like to suspend all Burger King operations immediately in Russia? Yes. Are we able to enforce a suspension of operations today? No,” said David Shear, Burger King’s international president, in a statement.

Some companies continue to review their position in Russia as pressure mounts. The Austrian bank Raiffeisen said Thursday that it is “assessing all strategic options for the future of Raiffeisenbank Russia, up to and including a carefully managed exit.”

Multinational companies have to weigh their desire for operations in Russia when, or if, the war is over with the potential hit to their reputations and harm their business in larger Western markets. In Poland, some consumers are saying they won’t shop at stores owned by a French company that continues to operate in Russia, according to local media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.