Chinese city bans eating cats and dogs after coronavirus

SHENZHEN, China (WTVO) – Shenzhen, a city located in southeastern China, has banned the sale and consumption of dogs and cats.

The legislation, which comes into effect on May 1, extends the wildlife trade and consumption ban enacted by top officials in late February amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Reuters report, Shenzhen’s city government made a statement about the historical law on Wednesday, April 1.

“Dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals,” the city government said. “And banning the consumption of dogs and cats and other pets is a common practice in developed countries and in Hong Kong and Taiwan.”

The Humane Society International says an estimated 10 million dogs and 4 million cats are slaughtered in China every year. The animal advocacy organization praises Shenzhen’s decision, saying it is a model for governments around the world to emulate.

“Shenzhen is the first city in the world to take the lessons learned from this pandemic seriously and make the changes needed to avoid another pandemic,” said Teresa M. Telecky, the vice president of the wildlife department for HSI.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

